Maryland records lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since pandemic’s arrival

Marylanders will have cause to celebrate after the state announced its lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since the virus arrived in the Mid-Atlantic state.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate has dropped to 4.05 percent, according to the most health department’s most recent data.

In addition, Montgomery County, where the first cases were confirmed, the positivity rate dropped to 2.92 percent – a record for the hard-hit jurisdiction.

Prince George’s County – once the epicenter of the pandemic in Maryland –recorded a 6.05 percent positivity rate.

The state’s total hospitalizations are at 555 – with 134 ICU beds in use.

The novel coronavirus has sickened nearly 100,000 Marylanders, and is responsible for more than 3,400 deaths.

