Maryland receives over $240 Million for clean water infrastructure
MARYLAND - Maryland U.S. Senators announced the state will be receiving $240,451,000 to modernize clean water infrastructure.
This award was funded in large part by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which lawmakers and the Biden-Harris Administration fought to enact to deliver historic federal investments in the country’s water infrastructure. This funding will supplement the $28,589,000 in federal funding appropriated to Maryland's Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds that the lawmakers secured through annual appropriations for fiscal year 2023.
"Modernizing our water infrastructure is a critical public health priority. That’s one of the reasons why we fought to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – to advance our progress in communities across our state and improve their access to clean and safe drinking water. With these funds, we’re delivering on that objective for Marylanders," said the lawmakers.