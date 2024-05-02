Maryland early in-person voting for 2024 presidential primary election begins Thursday

Early in-person voting is now underway in Maryland for the 2024 presidential primary election.

The state’s early voting centers opened on Thursday, May 2, and will open each day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Thursday, May 9.

During the early voting period, voters should go to an early voting center in the county where they live.

Voters can also review the sample ballot from the voter look-up website.

Here’s everything you need to know about voting early in Maryland from the State Board of Elections:

Voting Polling Place

Who can vote early in Maryland?

Any person that is registered to vote can vote during early voting. Any person that is eligible to register to vote can vote during early voting.

Registered voters have always been able to vote during early voting, but now individuals who are eligible but not yet registered can register and vote.

To register and vote during early voting, go to an early voting center in the county where you live and bring a document that proves where you live. This document can be your MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with your name and new address. You will be able to register to vote and vote.

When can I vote early in Maryland?

For the 2024 Presidential Primary Election, early voting will be available from Thursday, May 2, 2024 through Thursday, May 9, 2024 (including Saturday and Sunday) from 7 am to 8 pm.

Where can I vote early in Maryland?

For both the 2024 Presidential Primary and General Elections, you can vote in an early voting center in the county where you live.

Here's the FULL LIST OF MARYLAND EARLY VOTING CENTERS

LISTA COMPLETA DE CENTROS DE VOTACIÓN ANTICIPADA DE MARYLAND (EN ESPAÑOL)

Voting Polling Place

How will I vote during early voting in Maryland?

Voting during early voting is the same as voting on election day. When you get to the early voting center, you will check in to vote and vote your ballot.

There will be instructions available at the early voting centers to familiarize you with the ballot. You may ask an election judge to explain how to vote, but you must cast your vote alone, unless you are unable to do so because you have a disability or are unable to read or write the English language.

I'm registered to vote, but I need to make a change. Can I make that change during early voting in Maryland?

It depends. If you moved, you can update your address. You will be able to change your address and vote.

If you want to change your party affiliation, you can't do that at an early voting center. You must wait until after the election to change your party affiliation.

If you changed your name, you must vote under your former name, but you can fill out a form with your new name. Your name will be updated after the election.

MARYLAND EARLY VOTING FORECAST | NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Thursday 5/2 AM: Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. PM: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Friday 5/3 AM: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. PM: A slight chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday 5/4 AM: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. PM: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday 5/5 AM: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%. PM: A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday 5/6 AM: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

PM: A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday 5/7 AM: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

PM: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday 5/8 AM: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.