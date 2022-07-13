Expand / Collapse search

Maryland Primary 2022: Where each gubernatorial candidate stands on abortion

Abortion rights have become a central issue in the 2022 midterm election after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. 

Most recently, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect access to abortion after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure and left it up to the states to decide.

Abortion is still legal in Maryland.

Here is where each of the candidates for governor of Maryland stand on the issue of abortion access:

Republican Candidates

Dan Cox

On Cox's website, he states that he is "100% pro-life." He also lists instances where he acted to oppose abortion access. His website states that he opposed a bill in the Maryland House that would allow Maryland to become a sanctuary state. He also voted against a bill earlier this year that would expand abortion care access.

His website also features gun rights and eliminating COVID restrictions as core issues.

#TheFinal5: Dan Cox runs for MD Governor

Maryland Del. Dan Cox (R) says the same issues that propelled Glenn Youngkin to victory in Virginia are putting the GOP in the driver’s seat ahead of this year’s gubernatorial elections. He joins Jim on "The Final 5" to take a look at his candidacy and why he believes the support of former President Trump is a boon to his chances, even in a state where Trump lost decisively.

Robin Ficker

Ficker has not spoken publicly about his stance on abortion. In a Washington Post article, Ficker says he would not seek a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. His campaign has been focused on the promise to cut Maryland sales tax by 2 cents, even naming his website after this issue ("cutmdsalestax2cents.com").

#TheFinal5: Robin Ficker runs for Maryland Governor

He’s no stranger to Montgomery County voters, but Robin Ficker is turning his sights to Annapolis. The longtime political fixture, who’s hedging his bets on a vow to cut the state sales tax by 2 cents, joins Jim on #TheFinal5 to talk about the race, what he has to say about his GOP opponents, and if his recent disbarment has changed his approach.

Kelly Schulz

Schulz's campaign website doesn't mention abortion explicitly. However, she said publicly this year that she would not do anything as governor to change the current abortion laws that are in place, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Sun also reports that during her time as a state lawmaker, she sponsored and voted for bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state.

The main issues on Schulz's campaign website focus on keeping communities safe by supporting police, improving schools and cutting taxes.

#TheFinal5: Kelly Schulz runs for MD Governor

After serving as a delegate from Frederick County, and a stint in Gov. Larry Hogan’s cabinet, Kelly Schulz is making her case for the state’s top job to #TheFinal5. Schultz, one of four Republicans running in the July primary and the only woman on either major party ticket, is running with the backing of Gov. Hogan. She shares more about her platform with Jim Lokay including fighting crime, and what she would do if the Supreme Court makes a move on Roe v. Wade.

Joe Werner

In an interview with The Baltimore Banner, Werner said he would propose changes to Maryland's abortion laws, including no state funding for abortion, and passing the heartbeat bill to ban abortion after the 15th week. He says the only exception would be for the life of the mother.

The issues on his campaign website focus on cutting down crime and allowing school choice.

#TheFinal5: Joe Werner runs for MD Governor

Attorney Joe Werner last faced voters in Maryland’s 1st congressional district as a Democrat. Now, he’s seeking the GOP nomination for governor. He’s one of four candidates in the Republican field. He joins Jim on "The Final 5" to talk about his top priorities, why he decided to shift parties, and whether the national political climate will find itself playing out in Maryland.

Democratic Candidates

Jon Baron

Baron's website says his administration will "work to enshrine the protections of Roe vs. Wade in the Maryland constitution." He says reproductive rights are under attack in the U.S. and he wants to codify the right to choose in the state's constitution.

His website also lists education, healthcare, preventing gun violence and more as key issues.

#TheFinal5: Jon Baron runs for MD Governor

He’s never run for elected office before, but Montgomery County Democrat Jon Baron says his background in policy positions him uniquely for his foray into politics. Baron, one of several Democrats running in the July 19th primary, joins Jim on "The Final 5" to make a case for his campaign.

Peter Franchot

Franchot says abortion rights are under attack. He says a Franchot administration would support enshrining the right to an abortion into the Maryland state constitution, ensuring that healthcare providers cover abortion care and related services and ensuring that undocumented Marylanders have access to safe, full care.

Franchot says Maryland should also be prepared to provide abortion services to those in neighboring states who do not have access.

His website also lists pledges on more than a dozen other issues including creating jobs, transit and education.

#TheFinal5: Franchot runs for Governor

As the Maryland gubernatorial campaign continues, Jim is joined by longtime Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, who’s part of the crowded Democratic field. Franchot, who’s leading in some primary polls, lays out his vision for the office, priorities in a blue state that’s gone for a Republican governor twice, and why he says he’s uniquely qualified to reach across the aisle.

Doug Gansler

Gansler says a goal of his as governor would be to enshrine a women's right to choose in Maryland's state constitution. He also says he would make Maryland a sanctuary state, expand abortion access to all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland, release the $3.5 million in funds for the Abortion Care Clinical Training Program and prohibit law enforcement from cooperating with anti-abortion states.

Gansler's website also features making Maryland accessible, green and safe as key issues.

#TheFinal5: Doug Gansler runs for MD Governor

He served as Maryland Attorney General and State’s Attorney for Montgomery County, but now, Doug Gansler is looking to make his return to politics. He’s one of several Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for governor in the July primary. He joins Jim to talk about his priorities for the job, plus why a key part of "The Final 5" set holds a special place in his memory.

Ralph W. Jaffe

Jaffe has not spoken out publicly about his stance on abortion rights, and it is not mentioned on his campaign website. His website focuses on putting "a stop to corruption in the Maryland political system."

His commitments to voters include not increasing taxes, attempting to abolish the Public Service Commission, attempting to abolish the Maryland State Department of Education, attempting to abolish the Maryland Stadium Authority, attempting to abolish the Maryland Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program and attempting to stop nursing home rip-offs.

Ashwani Jain

Jain's campaign website says he is the first statewide candidate in Maryland to have detailed plans for enshrining abortion care, contraception and gender affirmation treatment into the state constitution.

His plan is posted on his website and features ideas such as directing federally funded Medicaid to cover all essential healthcare services, including abortion care. It also aims to expand the availability of medication abortion.

Other key issues featured on his website include climate change, disability rights, education, housing, immigrant rights and more.

#TheFinal5: Ashwani Jain runs for MD Governor

There has never been a millennial governor in the U.S. Former Obama-era HHS official Ashwani Jain wants to change that. Jain, 32, is part of the large crowd seeing the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor this year. He joins Jim on "The Final 5" to lay out his vision, what inspired him to run, and why he sees public service as a true calling.

John King

In his first 100 days in office, King says his administration will appoint a deputy secretary for reproductive rights and expand the Department of Emergency Management to provide housing for abortion-refugees coming from out of state.

He says the administration will also enshrine the right to abortion care in the Maryland state constitution, including Medicaid funding for abortion in all circumstances, release funding for provider training and appoint judges who will protect collateral rights.

His website also touches on the issues of criminal justice reform, education, housing, transportation, cannabis legalization and more.

ON THE HILL: Maryland Gubernatorial candidate John King Jr.

Democratic Maryland Gubernatorial candidate and former Secretary of Education, John King Jr., joins the show to talk about why he is running to be the next governor of Maryland.

Wes Moore

Moore supports the idea of enshrining the right to abortion in Maryland’s Constitution and establishing Maryland as a safe haven for reproductive health care. He also says he will improve diversity in the reproductive health care field.

He also supports releasing appropriated funding to expand training for reproductive health care providers.

Other issues that his website features includes gender equality, creating opportunity for Black families, transportation, civil rights and more.

#TheFinal5: Wes Moore runs for MD Governor

As Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan delivers his final State of the State address, the focus shifts to the growing field of candidates seeking to replace the two-term Republican this year. That includes former non-profit CEO, New York Times bestselling author, and combat vet Wes Moore. The first-time candidate is part of the large Democratic field. He joins Jim to talk about his candidacy on "The Final 5."

Tom Perez

Perez says as governor, he will make sure Maryland passes a constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights into the state's laws. He says he will also work with our next attorney general to ensure Maryland defends any provider sued by other states for providing care to all whom come to Maryland to seek access.

He also says he will integrate reproductive services into primary care, increase the number of trained abortion providers and provide equitable access for coverage.

Disability rights, jobs, affordable housing and climate change are also issues featured on Perez's campaign website.

#TheFinal5: Tom Perez runs for MD Governor

His resume includes stints on Montgomery County Council, as Maryland and U.S. Labor Secretary, and overseeing the Democratic National Committee in a time where the party took back the White House and Congress. Now, Tom Perez is running in the crowded field for Maryland governor. He joins Jim on "The Final 5" to talk about the race.

Jerome Segal

In a Washington Post article, Segal says he would support a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights. His campaign website features core positions including guaranteed basic employment, a four-day work week, zero-interest mortgage for modest or tiny new homes, free education from pre-K through college, reducing automobile dependency, tax-elimination for the bottom third of households and progressive property taxes.

For information on how to vote by mail and in-person, click here.