Maryland 2022 Primary Elections: Here's how to vote by mail and in-person

The stakes are high — Primary day is right around the corner in Maryland, and early voting for the July 19th election begins on July 7th. This election was moved in March from its originally scheduled day of June 28th.

This year, Marylanders will be able to determine the Republican or Democratic candidates for several congressional seats, attorney general, lieutenant governor, and the replacement for two-term Governor Larry Hogan.

Here is a comprehensive guide on when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register to vote, and more useful voting information for Maryland's 2022 elections.

Who can vote early?

Any Maryland resident that is registered to vote can vote during early voting. Any person that is eligible to register to vote can also vote during early voting.

Registered voters have always been able to vote during early voting, but now people who are eligible but not yet registered can register and vote.

When can I vote?

Maryland residents can vote in person for the primary elections from Thursday, July 7, through Thursday, July 14 Early voting centers will stay open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Marylanders will have the opportunity to vote early in the General Election starting Thursday, October 27, through Thursday, November 3 (including Saturday and Sunday) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How can I register to vote?

To register and vote during early voting, go to an early voting center in the county where you live and bring a document that proves where you live.

The document can be your MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or another government document with your name and current address.

You will be able to register to vote and start voting for the candidate of your choice.

How do I vote during early voting?

You can vote early in-person, or vote with a mail-in ballot by mailing it in or dropping it off at a dropbox.

Voting during early voting is just like voting on election day. When you get to the early voting center, you will check in to vote and make selections on your ballot.

There will be instructions available at the early voting centers to familiarize you with the ballot.

You may ask an election judge to explain how to vote, but you must cast your vote alone unless you are unable to do so because you have a disability or are unable to read or write the English language.

How do I vote with a mail-in ballot?

In the State of Maryland, any registered voter may vote by mail-in ballot. You don't need a reason to vote by mail-in ballot. It's an additional way to vote if you don't want to or can't go to an early voting center or your polling place.

First, check to see if you are registered to vote. If you are, then you can proceed to requesting a mail-in ballot.

If you do not know if you are registered to vote, check here to find out. If you are not registered to vote, find out how to register to vote .

There are three ways you can request a mail-in ballot.

The deadline depends on how you want to receive your ballot.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in person is election day, July 19.

If you want to receive your ballot by mail or fax, your request must be received (not just mailed) by Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

If you want to receive your ballot via the internet, your request must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, July 15 for a request sent in the mail, or by 11:59 p.m., Friday, July 15 for a request sent by fax or submitted online

If you miss the deadlines to receive your ballot by mail, fax, or via the internet but still want to vote by mail-in ballot, you or your agent must apply in person at your local board of elections

Where can I vote in person?

For both the 2022 Primary Elections, you can vote at an early voting center in the county where you live. The state board of elections offers a comprehensive list and below, we're providing specific voting information for in-person and mail-in voting by the county in which you live.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY:

Vote by mail: https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/early_voting.html

Vote early in person: https://www.aacounty.org/boards-and-commissions/board-of-elections/forms-and-publications/early-voting-centers-update.pdf

Vote on Election Day: https://www.aacounty.org/boards-and-commissions/board-of-elections/forms-and-publications/early-voting-centers-update.pdf

CHARLES COUNTY

Vote by mail: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/board-of-elections

Vote early in person: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/board-of-elections/voting-centers

Vote on Election Day: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/board-of-elections

CALVERT COUNTY

Vote by mail: https://www.co.cal.md.us/155/Early-Voting-and-Vote-By-Mail

Vote early in person: https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html

Vote on Election Day: https://www.co.cal.md.us/154/Election-Board

FREDERICK COUNTY

Vote by mail: https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html

Vote early in person: https://frederickcountymd.gov/6810/Early-Voting

Vote on Election Day: https://frederickcountymd.gov/7654/Make-a-plan-to-vote#IPED

HOWARD COUNTY

Vote by mail: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/board-elections/mail-ballots-mail-voting

Vote early in person: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/board-elections/early-voting

Vote on Election Day: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/board-elections/voter-information

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Vote by mail: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/elections/vote-by-mail.html

Vote early in person: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/Elections/EarlyVoting/2022EarlyVotingCenters.html

Vote on Election Day: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/elections/index2.htm

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

Vote by mail: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/559/Board-of-Elections

Vote early in person: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/1694/Early-Voting-and-Election-Day-Polling-Pl

Vote on Election Day: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/559/Board-of-Elections

ST. MARY'S COUNTY

Vote by mail: https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html

Vote early in person: https://www.stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections/earlyvoting/

Vote on Election Day: https://www.stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections/