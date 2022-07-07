Maryland 2022 Primary: Get to know the candidates who want your vote

The 2022 Maryland Primary begins Thursday with early voting and vote-by mail. Election Day is July 19. There are multiple Republican and Democratic candidates vying for three of Maryland's top offices – governor, comptroller and attorney general.

Here are the candidates running for each office in each party:

Governor

Republican Candidates

Cox has lived in Maryland all his life. He most recently served as a State Delegate for Frederick and Carroll Counties. He was previously the Republican nominee for Congress in Congressional District 8. He has received support from former President Donald Trump.

Ficker is a lifelong Marylander who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. He has also served as a state legislator. One of his main campaign platforms has been to cut Maryland's sales tax by 2 cents.

Schulz was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates, representing Frederick County. She most recently served seven years in Governor Larry Hogan’s administration as the Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Commerce.

Werner's ancestors came to Fells Point, Maryland in the 1890s, according to his website. He grew up in and around Baltimore and went to Towson University. He also received his Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law.

Democratic Candidates

Baron has lived in Montgomery County for 27 years. He has worked as a Congressional staffer, a Clinton Administration official and been an appointee of both Democratic and Republican Presidents, being confirmed twice by the Senate. He founded the Coalition for Evidence-Based Policy, a non-partisan non-profit, in 2001 that "seeks to increase government effectiveness…"

Franchot is the current comptroller of Maryland and has lived in Takoma Park for 40 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War before earning a law degree. His career in public service has included being legislative counsel to the Union of Concerned Scientists, staff director to then-Congressman, now U.S. Senator, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and one of three delegates in the 20th Legislative District.

Gansler is a lifelong Montgomery County resident. He served as Maryland’s Attorney General from 2007-2015 and as Montgomery County State’s Attorney before that.

Jaffe was born in Baltimore. His background is in teaching, and he says he is not a politician. His main campaign platform is to "stop crooked politics in government."

Jain's website touts being the first and only statewide campaign in the United States to be "100% resident-run." He served in President Obama’s White House, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

King was a teacher and principal before serving as President Obama’s U.S. Secretary of Education. He has also served as the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education and New York State Education Commissioner. He currently leads The Education Trust, a national nonprofit organization that "seeks to identify and close opportunity and achievement gaps" for students. He is also a professor at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Moore was born in Takoma Park and served as a captain and paratrooper with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne. He also served as a White House Fellow. He wrote "The Other Wes Moore," which is now commonly assigned reading in Maryland schools, according to his website.

Perez is a longtime resident of Takoma Park and a civil rights attorney. He served on the Montgomery County Council from 2002 until 2006, and as Council President from 2005-2006. He was appointed by President Obama in 2009 to lead the Civil Rights Division as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the Department of Justice before becoming the United States Secretary of Labor.

Segal grew up in the Bronx. He has worked for Congressman Don Fraser of Minneapolis as a Congressional aide, served on the House Budget Committee and worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development. He also founded The Jewish Peace Lobby, which focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Comptroller

Republican Candidates

Glassman was first elected in 1990 to represent the northern district on the Harford County Council. He later won a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates and was elected to the Maryland Senate in 2010. Glassman was elected as Harford’s seventh county executive in 2014, winning a second term in 2018.

Democratic Candidates

Adams grew up in New Orleans before receiving a Doctorate of Business from Bowie State University. He served as Bowie's first Black mayor, and he is the founder, president and CEO of Systems Application & Technologies, Inc., a company that provides highly specialized services for America’s national security sector.

Lierman grew up in D.C. and Montgomery County. She served as a member of the Appropriations Committee in the General Assembly and assumed a leadership role on the Environment and Transportation Committee in 2019. She is also a disability and civil rights attorney.

Attorney General

Republican Candidates

Peroutka was born in Baltimore, graduating from the University of Baltimore School of Law 1981. He served on the Anne Arundel County Council from 2014 to 2018, including becoming the chair in 2017.

Shalleck served as Assistant District Attorney in the Bronx, eventually becoming the Chief of the Homicide Bureau. He then became Assistant Attorney General in New York before moving to Maryland to become an attorney in the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice. He now works for a private law practice in Montgomery County.

Democratic Candidates

Brown is currently serving his third term in Congress, representing parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. He is a retired Colonel in the United States Army Reserve. He served as Lieutenant Governor from 2007 to 2015 and received his law degree from Harvard Law School.

O’Malley was born and raised in Baltimore and still lives there today. She has worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Baltimore County and an Associate Judge for the First District Court of Maryland. She went to college at Towson University and to law school at University of Baltimore.

