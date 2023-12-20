Maryland officials propose higher speeding fines for drivers on Route 210

A problematic stretch of roadway in Prince George’s County is prompting lawmakers to increase fines for drivers caught speeding.

State and county leaders are demanding escalated electronic speed monitoring fines, hoping to curb chronic speeding drivers on Maryland Route 210, also known as Indian Head Highway. The ultimate goal is to prevent road fatalities and minimize accidents.

FOX 5 is told drivers have been caught driving more than 155-miles per hour on the 14-mile stretch of roadway. The current fine for drivers caught speeding, regardless of speed, is $40.

A new bill being proposed by Delegate Kris Valderrama could increase the fine and penalties for speeders. Lawmakers came together on Wednesday, December 20, in Fort Washington to discuss why this bill is needed.

Officials say 91 people have reportedly loss their lives in traffic fatalities on Route 210 in the last 16 years. Nearly 12,000 people were caught speeding on Route 210 between August and November.

More than 200 drivers were reportedly driving more than 100-miles per hour.





