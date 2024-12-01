Maryland officials investigating fatal shooting involving police in Laurel

article

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating a suspected fatal shooting involving Howard County police in Laurel.

Howard County police responded to a home in the 10000 block of American Pharoah Lane for a domestic disturbance at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 30.

According to body camera footage, officers encountered a female victim on an outside upper ledge of the house and a male suspect at a window inside the residence with a long gun.

When the suspect repeatedly refused to drop the gun, two officers fired shots.

Officers entered the house where they found the man dead.

Investigators found multiple shell casings from an unknown weapon and several firearms, were located at the scene.

At this time, police say it is unclear whether the suspect died from a self-inflicted wound or from the officers’ gunshots.

The three occupants of the residence were evacuated unharmed. No officers were injured.

Per Maryland law, the state Attorney General’s Office has assumed the investigation into the shooting and will release updates.