Maryland nursing home fined $70K over coronavirus measures

A nursing home in Maryland is facing a $70,000 fine for not properly isolating newly admitted residents during two weeks in May to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

State health regulators fined Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where the virus infected 126 residents and staff members and caused 29 deaths, the Baltimore Sun reported Friday.

The nursing home in Carroll County in April was the site of the state’s first major outbreak at nursing homes.

The report on the nursing home also states the facility did not have adequate staffing levels and failed to notify officials of the departure of its director of nursing.

