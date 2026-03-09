Moore announces $3M to ease Purple Line construction impact on small businesses

The Brief Gov. Wes Moore announced a proposed $3 million facade improvement program to support small businesses impacted by Purple Line construction in Montgomery County. The funding would provide $50,000 to $250,000 grants. The 16-mile Purple Line project is five years behind schedule, with completion now expected in winter 2027 and about 90% of track laid.



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced on Monday millions in assistance for small businesses impacted by ongoing Purple Line construction.

Gov. Moore proposed $3 million in his next budget for a facade improvement program along the Purple Line corridor in Montgomery County. The funding would help businesses update storefronts and restore historic buildings, with awards ranging from $50,000 to $250,000.

It is in addition to the Purple Line Small Business Grant Program, which has distributed $2 million to more than 180 businesses since last February.

Local perspective:

Business owners say they are struggling to survive as Purple Line construction continues to impact businesses on Bonifant Street in downtown Silver Spring — and it has been this way for several years.

Roxana’s Florals on Flower Avenue is one of those small businesses. The family-owned shop received roughly $17,000 during one grant round.

They say the Purple Line construction, combined with the pandemic, has required them to adapt.

"We’ve learned how to hold our pennies together, how to stow away for a rainy day and make it work. It’s just me, my mom and my brothers. She takes away our favorite food if we’re not working productively, but everyone works productively here. Everyone does their part," said Marvin Vasquez from Roxana's Florals.

Moore said he understands the frustrations and that the state is working to address the impact.

"I think people are going to see, with this administration we mean what we say, and with this administration we actually complete projects and we don’t kick them down the road," said Moore.

Big picture view:

The 16-mile Purple Line project is now five years behind schedule. The latest target for completion is winter 2027.

As of now, officials say 90 percent of the track has been laid.