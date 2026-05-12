Maryland monitoring 2 residents for possible hantavirus exposure; what you need to know

The Brief Maryland officials say two residents were on a flight with a passenger infected with hantavirus. The public risk remains very low and no Maryland cases have been reported since 2019. Andes virus transmission is rare and requires close, prolonged contact.



The Maryland Department of Health is monitoring two people who were on a flight and were exposed to hantavirus.

It comes after a cruise ship outbreak linked to three deaths. FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports that Maryland health officials say the two individuals were on a flight with a passenger who had been on the ship connected to those fatalities.

Officials say there are no confirmed cases in Maryland and continue to emphasize that this is not a COVID‑like situation. To protect privacy, no details about the two people are being released.

MORE RESOURCES: 2026 Multi-country Hantavirus Cluster Linked to Cruise Ship

The concern centers on the Andes strain of hantavirus, a rare version of the virus that can spread between people under certain conditions. Maryland has not reported a hantavirus case since 2019, and the Andes strain has never been detected in the state.

Health leaders say the risk of widespread transmission remains very low because the virus does not spread easily through casual contact.

Later this morning, infectious‑disease experts with the College of American Pathologists are holding a virtual briefing to discuss how hantavirus is diagnosed, why early detection is difficult and what the current public‑health risk looks like.

Experts say the incubation period can range from four to 42 days, and people without symptoms are not considered contagious.

Virginia health officials say they are also monitoring the situation. One Virginia traveler left the cruise ship before the outbreak was identified and is now back home under public‑health monitoring.

READ MORE: Hantavirus Update: American tests positive as passengers return to US

What You Need To Know from the Maryland Department of Health

2 Maryland Residents Monitored

They were on a flight with a M/V Hondius passenger infected with hantavirus; officials say the public risk remains very low.

Exposure Occurred During Air Travel

The residents were not cruise passengers, and no additional details will be released to protect privacy.

Andes Virus

It is the only hantavirus known to spread person to person, though such transmission is rare and requires close, prolonged contact.

Incubation Period Ranges 4–42 Days

Asymptomatic individuals are not considered infectious.

No Maryland Cases Since 2019

Andes Virus infections have never been reported in the state.

MDH Coordinating With Experts

Officials are working with federal, local and international partners, including Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Centers.

Situation Remains Evolving

Information may change as more details are confirmed.