Maryland mom says she received a returned happy meal with bitten burger at McDonald's

A Maryland mom says she visited a McDonald's in Largo and received a bitten burger in her child's happy meal.

According to the mother, she went through a McDonald's drive-thru for a Hamburger Happy Meal with fries, apple slices, apple juice, and was given a returned order with a bitten burger, two fries, one half empty, and no apples. When she received the returned order, she noticed that her receipt number did not match the one on the bag.

"My receipt is order #1344. I was given a returned order #1244."

The woman claims an employee slammed her window glass when she asked for a refund and for corporate information.

"I am glad I checked my kids burger before I served it to them, because who knows what someone could have done to that order? But unfortunately, we did eat a few fries."

The mother says she has yet to receive a refund from the establishment and has since contacted corporate and store management. She also shared that she was offered gift cards and a new burger.

