Maryland mandating vaccinations, testing for hospital, nursing home employees

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all hospital and nursing home employees in the state.

The state will now require that all employees provide proof of vaccination – or be subjected to regular testing.

All employees must receive their first shot by Sept. 1 in order to be compliant with the order.

Nursing home that fail to comply with the order will be subjected to fines, civil penalties or other disciplinary measures, according to the Governor.

"We are concerned that the Delta variant surge has led to an increase in infections among nursing home staff, which has been a consistent source of the outbreaks in these facilities. Our main focus has always been, and continues to be, reducing hospitalizations and deaths, particularly among our most vulnerable Marylanders," he said in a statement.

According to the health department, 79% of all Marylanders have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

