Maryland man weaves in and out of traffic, hits minivan and WMATA bus: police

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Cory Michael-Joseph Zufall, of Reistertown, Maryland. Zufall was arrested and charged with reckless driving, four counts of felony hit-and-run, one count of misdemeanor hit-and-run, and felony eluding.

What we know:

A Virginia State Police trooper attempted a traffic stop of a Honda Infiniti that was driving recklessly on Interstate 495 northbound at the Mixing Bowl on Saturday, April 19, around 9:20 p.m.

Officials say the driver, later identified as Zufall, refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

Zufall exited Interstate 495 at Gallows Road, where the Virginia State Police trooper attempted a maneuver to try and stop the vehicle. However, the maneuver was unsuccessful, and Zufall continued back onto Interstate 495 northbound.

According to officials, Zufall then exited onto Route 7 eastbound, where it clipped the mirror of a third vehicle. A second attempt to stop the vehicle was also unsuccessful.

Zufall eventually lost control near the intersection of Route 7 and South Walter Reed Drive, striking a Honda Odyssey minivan and a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) bus.

Zufall was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Officials say three passengers in the vehicle were identified and released.

The driver of the Odyssey was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers on the WMATA bus and the driver was uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation.