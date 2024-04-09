Maryland man stabs victim during argument in northwest DC

D.C. police have arrested a man for a stabbing that occurred in Northwest.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Williams Azocar-Salas of Takoma Park, Maryland.

Police responded to the area of 1300 block of Clifton Street, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at approximately 6:15 p.m. According to police, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

Azocar-Salas was arrested on Tuesday, April 9, and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. According to police, the victim and suspect were known to each other.