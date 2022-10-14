Maryland man shot by officers in Arlington after refusing to drop gun: police

A man from Maryland was injured, and later charged, after an officer-involved shooting in Arlington Friday evening.

Arlington County Police (ACPD) say officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:36 p.m.

Once there, officers discovered the man holding a gun in the roadway, and immediately commanded him to drop his weapon.

Police say the suspect refused to comply and raised his gun. That's when two officers opened fire on the suspect.

The suspect was injured by the gunfire, and taken to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

No officers were hurt during the shooting. Both officers involved in the shooting has been placed on routine administrative leave, per ACPD policy.

Investigators say the suspect's firearm was recovered at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed shots were fired from the gun, but police did not indicate if those shots were fired at the officers.

Police later identified the suspect as El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland. He is charged with brandishing a firearm related to the incident, and police say, additional charges are pending.

Arlington Police Chief Andy Penn has requested the regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The investigation will then be independently reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Aside from the investigation into the officer's action, the incident also remains under a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-228-4180.