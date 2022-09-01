Maryland man shares $325K in lottery winnings with friend after spotting lucky number during stroll

Talk about a good friend! An Upper Marlboro man shared his $325,000 in lottery winnings after he won on a lucky number he spotted while the two took a neighborhood stroll.

The 57-year-old said he and the friend were on a walk last Saturday when a home's 'for sale' sign caught their eye. The number of the house was 10916 – which happened to be his friend's exact address! "So, I knew I had to play those numbers," he told lottery officials.

He did just that – and bought seven tickets that turned out to be lucky. "I checked the numbers on my phone and said 'Wait a minute' when I saw I matched the number," he said. "I was shocked it really came out."

The lucky winner claimed $275,000 for himself and gave a $50,000 winner to his friend. "I thought it was a joke at first," she said. "And then, he gave me one of the tickets to claim for myself."

The friends plan to use their winnings to pay some bills, take a vacation and put the rest away for a rainy day.