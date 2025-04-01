Man sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison for premeditated murder of stepdad

The Brief A Maryland man has been sentenced to life plus an additional 20 years in prison, for the premeditated murder of his stepfather in 2023. An additional suspect, 38-year-old Charlotte Hall, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, accessory after the fact, second-degree murder, and accessory after the fact.



39-year-old Marvin Orlando Johnson, of Mechanicville, Maryland, was found guilty of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence for shooting and killing his stepfather.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on May 24, 2023, at a residence in Mechanicsville. Upon arrival, authorities located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased by responding deputies who observed injuries consistent with the victim having been shot in the head with a shotgun.

An additional suspect, 38-year-old Charlotte Hall, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, accessory after the fact, second-degree murder, and accessory after the fact.