Maryland man sentenced to 16 years for killing girlfriend’s husband in DC

The Brief Keyon Slaughter pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s husband in D.C. He was sentenced to 16 years for second-degree murder while armed. Slaughter’s girlfriend also pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in the case.



A Maryland man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend’s husband inside a southeast D.C. apartment in 2022.

Slaughter pleads guilty

Keyon Slaughter, 28, of Waldorf pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed in the killing of Dana Bailey Jr. on December 5, 2022.

According to prosecutors, Slaughter entered Bailey’s apartment around 10:15 a.m., confronted him, and shot him once in the chest with a .40 caliber handgun. Slaughter then fled the scene.

Victim shot in apartment

At the time, Slaughter was romantically involved with Bailey’s wife, who was also indicted and later pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.

Slaughter was on supervised probation for a 2019 armed robbery conspiracy conviction in Charles County. He was arrested in July 2023 and has remained in custody since.

The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith.