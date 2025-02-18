Maryland man points firearm at driver on I-495 during road rage incident: police

The Brief The driver of a Porsche has been arrested and charged after pointing a gun at another driver on I-495 in Prince George's County, Maryland. Police seized two loaded hand guns while executing a search warrant.



A Maryland man was arrested after pointing a gun at a driver during an alleged armed road rage incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Kenyatta Von Williams Jr. of Suitland, Maryland.

Williams was charged with first and second-degree assault, as well as using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. Williams was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention for an appearance before a court commissioner.

Maryland State Police say they received a call for a report of an alleged road rage incident on the inner loop of I-495, in the area of Route 210 in Prince George’s County after 3:20 p.m. on February 15.

The victim, who is not being identified at this time, told State Troopers that the driver of a Porsche, later identified as Williams, reportedly pointed a firearm at him while traveling on I-495. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Police located Williams' vehicle at a residence in Suitland. Authorized search warrants on the vehicle and the associated residence resulted in the seizure of two loaded handguns.