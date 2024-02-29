Maryland man found with 33 baggies of suspected cocaine and suspected heroin/fentanyl: police

Anne Arundel County police have arrested an adult suspect for suspected drug possession.

Suspect found with 33 baggies of suspected cocaine and suspected heroin/fentanyl: police

Police were patrolling the area of Faywood Avenue in Glen Burnie when they observed a male suspect they knew to have an open arrest warrant on February 26 around 9:55 p.m. According to police, the man fled as detectives approached; however, he was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Ervin Demontray Montague of Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Police found the suspect in possession of 33 baggies containing approximately 14.31 grams of suspected cocaine, one gel capsule containing approximately .81 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, and CDS packaging material.