Maryland man found shot dead near car in Sussex County, police say

article

Authorities in Delaware have opened a homicide investigation after a Maryland man was found shot dead near his car on a rural road in Sussex County.

Delaware State Police responded to Old Furnace Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting. Troopers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground in front of his vehicle on the westbound side of the road.

Police said the man was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is urged to contact the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2703.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest