Maryland man charged with stalking, sex offense after teen girls allege he followed them

A Maryland man has been arrested, accused of stalking a woman and committing a sex offense. The charges came after Charles County detectives began to investigate the suspect after he allegedly harassed two 15-year-old girls, trying to get them into his car.

Anthony Lamont Hagens, 42, was indicted on stalking, fourth-degree sex offense, and other related charges on March 22. He was taken into custody four days later.

The investigation into Hagens began in mid-February after the Charles County Sheriff’s received a report from two teen girls who said Hagens drove up to them near St. Ignatius Drive, asked if they wanted to smoke and told them to get in his car.

The girls refused and ran away but the man approached the girls again. He fled after they took a picture of his license plate.

Patrol officers responded and found the man, later identified as Hagens, in his car near Bannister Circle and Kitchen Court. At that time, no criminal charges were fired but detectives continued investigating and subsequently linked the man to similar incidents and a sex offense involving an adult woman.

On March 22, the facts of the case were presented to a Charles County Grand Jury and they voted to indict Hagens. An arrest warrant was issued and deputies found Hagens in the Wakefield neighborhood. A search warrant was served at Hagen’s residence.

On March 27, a judge ordered Hagens to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Detectives are asking anyone who has been approached by Hagens to contact Detective Burgess at 301-609-6494.