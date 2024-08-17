Maryland man charged with first and second-degree murder

The Frederick Police Department has arrested a man involved in an overnight homicide.

Police responded to 1000 Heather Ridge Drive, in Frederick City, for a report of a shooting on August 16, around 11:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Arriving officers provided medical care for the victim until the arrival of Emergency Medical Services. The victim was then transported to the Frederick Health Hospital and was pronounced deceased soon after.

The suspect has been identified as Elijah Stephen Mboss.

During the initial response to the scene, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the proximity of where the crime occurred after an officer observed the driver of the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to stop for a stop sign.

Officers say during contact with Mboss, officers observed evidence linking him to the vehicle involved in the shooting investigation.

Mboss has been charged with first and second-degree murder.