Maryland man charged with cyberstalking called ex-girlfriend 815 times in 2 days: DOJ

A Maryland man charged with cyberstalking called his ex-girlfriend over 800 times in two days, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Derik Wayne Bowers, 44, of Hagerstown was indicted on one count of stalking by a federal grand jury in Martinsburg, West Virginia Monday.

According to court documents, Bowers harassed and intimidated his former girlfriend through text messages, phone calls, and on Facebook. Department of Justice officials say in December 2022, he called the Morgan County victim 815 times during a 48-hour period.

Derik Wayne Bowers (Department of Justice | U.S. Attorney’s Office |Northern District of West Virginia)

"Cyberstalking is a pervasive problem that we treat very seriously in West Virginia," said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld in a statement released online. "I encourage those who are being intimidated online and who suffer substantial emotional distress as a result to file a police report so that wrongdoers may be investigated and held to account."

Bowers faces up to five years in prison if convicted.