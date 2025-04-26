Expand / Collapse search

Maryland man charged with first-and second-degree murder

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  April 26, 2025 5:10pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

MARYLAND - A Maryland man has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges. 

What we know:

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Brandt John Roberts, of Fruitland. 

The victim is identified as 27-year-old Albert Joseph Vacovsky III, of Fruitland, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Officers responded to a residence in Fruitland around 6:30 p.m. on April 25, for a death investigation. Vacovsky was found deceased inside the residence.

Roberts is currently being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center awaiting an appearance before a district court commissioner.

Crime and Public SafetyMarylandTop StoriesNews