Maryland man charged with first-and second-degree murder

A Maryland man has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges.

What we know:

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Brandt John Roberts, of Fruitland.

The victim is identified as 27-year-old Albert Joseph Vacovsky III, of Fruitland, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Officers responded to a residence in Fruitland around 6:30 p.m. on April 25, for a death investigation. Vacovsky was found deceased inside the residence.

Roberts is currently being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center awaiting an appearance before a district court commissioner.