Maryland man charged after killing woman with stolen forklift, taking off in victim's car: police

A Maryland man was arrested and charged after police say he stole a forklift and hit a woman's car, killing her, before taking off in her vehicle.

According to police, at 12:40 a.m. on July 2, officers responded to a burglary and theft in progress at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown broke into the store, stole a forklift and rammed it through the rear gates. Brown left Lowe’s on the forklift, entering the parking lot of Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place where he rammed the car in the parking lot.

A woman who was asleep in the car when Brown hit it with the forklift got out and began running away but Brown followed her, eventually hitting her with the forklift and the running her over.

Brown then stole the victim’s car and fled the scene. Police say his motive remains unknown at this time.

Officers who were investigating the initial burglary at Lowe’s canvassed the area and saw the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot. They later discovered the victim, 73-year-old Gloristine Pinkney, underneath it and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Brown and Pinkney did not know each other.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to positively identify Brown as the suspect and he was arrested during the evening hours of July 2. The victim’s vehicle was recovered near the suspect’s house.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft and other related charges. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Detective Weaver is investigating.