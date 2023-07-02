Police: Suspect kills woman with forklift, flees scene in victim's car

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who killed a woman by running over her with a forklift.

On July 2 at 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a home improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress.

According to witnesses, the suspect broke into the business, stole a forklift and fled by ramming the gates. The suspect was already gone by the time officers arrived at the scene.

They canvassed the area and were able to find the forklift at a nearby home improvement store on Jefferson Farm Place but the suspect was not there.

Upon further investigation, officers found a woman underneath the forklift. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Officers later determined that the suspect encountered the woman in the parking lot of the business, hit her with the forklift, then left in her car, which is described as a dark copper-colored, 2019 Ford Fusion with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and missing a side mirror, similar to the car depicted in the photos.

The woman has not been identified and it is unclear if she knew the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or email www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com.