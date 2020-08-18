Maryland man attacked by group with rake, shovels, Annapolis police say
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Police are investigating a report that a group of assailants emerged from the woods in Maryland’s capital city and attacked a man with shovels and a garden rake.
An Annapolis police report released Monday says the victim was at a “flea market type event” with multiple vendors set up in a parking lot on Saturday when the suspects struck him multiple times with the garden tools.
A police department spokesman said the man was taken to a hospital after suffering cuts and head pain. The victim told investigators he didn't recognize the men that allegedly attacked him.
Police said the group escaped in a black sedan.
