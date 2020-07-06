19-year-old shot, killed over weekend in Annapolis

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a teen over the weekend in Annapolis.

Police say they responded to the 1600 block of Cananaro Drive around 12:40 a.m. Sunday for a call for a shooting. Officers say a large crowd of people were at the scene. The victim, 19-year-old Justin Keith Beasley Jr. from North Carolina, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Beasley Jr. was transported to a local hospital here he later died. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-4731.