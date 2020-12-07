Maryland man assaulted woman working at Leesburg apartment complex, cops say

A Maryland contractor is facing felony charges after he cornered a woman working at a Leesburg apartment complex and assaulted her, police say.

Leesburg police investigators responded to the apartment complex on Plaza Street, Northeast around 12:15 p.m.

When they arrived, the victim told them that the man repeatedly made unwanted advances toward her and tried to kiss her.

When she tried to leave, he kept blocking her from exiting until she forced her way past him.

Police charged 41-year-old Teferi Aynalem of Beltsville with one count of abduction and one count of assault.

Aynalem was jailed in Loudoun County without bond.

