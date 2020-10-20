Leesburg fraudster used PPP cash for Cessna aircraft, Lexus automobile, prosecutors say

A Leesburg man is facing charges after he allegedly used the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program to swindle the government out of $2.5 million, which he spent on items including a Cessna aircraft and a Lexus.

The CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program was established to help businesses struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to prosecutors, 48-year-old Didier Kindambu was able to get two loans through the program through two businesses he owns.

They say he created fraudulent payroll documentation for the businesses and then used it to apply for funding.

Kindambu is charged with one count of bank fraud.

If he’s convicted, Kindambu could face 30 years in prison.

