Maryland man arrested in Jamaica in connection with Georgetown killing: police

A Maryland man has been arrested in Kingston, Jamaica in connection with a January shooting in D.C. that left a Virginia man dead.

Authorities say 24-year-old Ranje Reynolds of Beltsville was arrested Tuesday on the Caribbean island.

They say Reynolds shot and killed 27-year-old Tarek Boothe of Alexandria on January 31 in the 3200 block of M Street in Georgetown after the two men were in an argument.

Members of the United States Marshals Service Florida and Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force were involved in taking Reynolds into custody.