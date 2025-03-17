Maryland man arrested on 45 counts of child pornography, Sheriff's Office says

The Brief A Maryland man has been charged with 45 counts of possession of child pornography. The suspect is 30-year-old Kodi James Harrison, of Walkersville. The arrest was the result of a months-long investigation after investigators received multiple tips about Harrison. He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.



A Frederick County man was arrested and charged with possession of more than three dozen images of child pornography, the Sheriff's Office says.

What we know:

Authorities say on March 13, 30-year-old Kodi James Harrison was arrested at a home in the 8000 block of Fortune Place in Walkersville, Maryland, following a months-long investigation.

The investigation into Harrison began on Jan. 15, 2025, after detectives received four tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a person with child sexual abuse material.

Warrants were obtained for the accounts associated with the images, which revealed approximately three dozen illicit files. As a result, Harrison was charged with 45 counts of possession of child pornography.

What they're saying:

"The general public should be aware of the magnitude of this problem and the volume of cases involving child pornography and child exploitation. It is a constantly increasing type of serious criminal activity. Our ICAC section is aggressively identifying and targeting internet predators while working to protect children and other vulnerable individuals in Frederick County," said Frederick County Sheriff Jenkins.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is urged to contact FCSO Det. Staub at 301-600-3679.