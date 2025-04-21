Maryland man accused of alleged armed kidnapping remains behind bars

A Maryland man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's sister will remain behind bars after appearing before a Montgomery County judge.

What we know:

31-year-old Robert Deeter appeared in court Monday after a showdown with police on Friday.

Police responded to a kidnapping at Balducci's off Old Georgetown Road around 2:30 Friday afternoon. The woman he is accused of kidnapping at gunpoint eventually jumped out of his car before he led police on a chase and barricaded himself in his car for 45 minutes.

The woman told police she thought Deeter was going to kill her. She said ripped out her hair and tore off her fingernails so there would be evidence that she was in the car.

Deeter dated the woman's sister for less than a year over ten years ago, but had recently engaged in behavior that scared his ex enough to get multiple protective orders.

What's next:

Deeter is due back in court on May 16.

Montgomery County prosecutors asked that he remain behind bars, telling the judge the victims are absolutely terrified.

Deeter waived his right to try to argue to get out on bond. His lawyer said they understand the seriousness of the charges. He's facing up to 30 years for the kidnapping charge alone.