Bethesda man kidnaps woman at gunpoint, barricades himself in vehicle: police

The Brief A Bethesda man is facing multiple charges after police say he kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and barricaded himself in a vehicle. Officers observed the woman, who was a passenger, jump out of the suspect's vehicle. The suspect, 31-year-old Robert Deeter of Bethesda, has been charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault, stalking, harassment and multiple handgun charges.



A Bethesda man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and barricaded himself in a vehicle.

The suspect, 31-year-old Robert Deeter of Bethesda, has been charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault, stalking, harassment and multiple handgun charges.

31-year-old kidnapping suspect arrested

Montgomery County police responded to the area for the report of a kidnapping on Friday, April 18, in the 10300 block of Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda around 2:33 p.m.

During the investigation, officers located Deeter in the 7000 block of Democracy Boulevard, driving a red Toyota RAV4 in the area and observed a woman on the passenger side.

Officers followed Deeter to the area of Rockledge Drive and I-270, where the woman jumped out of the vehicle. Officers spoke with the woman victim, who confirmed that Deeter, who she knew, had kidnapped her at gunpoint.

Officers continued to follow Deeter to the area of Old Georgetown Road and Beech Avenue, where he barricaded himself inside the vehicle and refused to get out of the car.

Negotiators communicated with Deeter and successfully convinced him to surrender. Deeter was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered from the vehicle. He is being held without bond pending a bond hearing.