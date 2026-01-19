Maryland legislation would 'digitally unmask' ICE agents

article

The Brief ICE agents would be "digitally unmasked" in a bill announced by a Maryland lawmaker. Maryland Del. David Moon said the data would allow victims to seek justice. The bill would take effect this year.



As anti-ICE protests continue to gather across the nation, one Maryland lawmaker is taking action to provide some protection in his state.

What we know:

A bill introduced by Maryland state House Majority Leader David Moon would "digitally unmask" anonymous ICE agents involved in violent or unconstitutional misconduct.

"Maryland would use widely available technology to preserve identifying data, so victims can seek justice in court for serious, credible cases," Moon said.

The "identifying data" would include license plates, cell towers, cell phones, location, GPS, image search results, StingRay, facial recognition and any other recoverable data that may help identify federal agents.

If approved, the bill would take effect October 1, 2026.

Dig deeper:

Moon announced the bill on social media just a day after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 7.

Since then, nationwide protests have been calling for an end to U.S. raids by ICE agents.

Related article

Another Maryland bill introduced this month aims to prohibit ICE agents hired after Trump's inauguration from holding state and local law enforcement jobs. It's called the "ICE Breaker Act of 2026," and was introduced by Maryland Del. Adrian Boafo.