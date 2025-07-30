Maryland lawmakers tour Baltimore Key Bridge demolition site as rebuild continues

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen will visit the Baltimore Key Bridge demolition zone Wednesday, touring remnants of the structure destroyed in the deadly March 2024 collapse.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that the demolition that began earlier this month was a major milestone, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority, in restoring the bridge. This phase includes deck removal over the Patapsco River and will span several months, with heavy machinery and some controlled detonations.

Baltimore Key Bridge tour Wednesday

What we know:

The cargo ship Dali crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024, causing its collapse, the deaths of six men, and injuries to two others. The wreckage fell into the Patapsco River, blocking access to much of the Port of Baltimore. Shipping and trucking were diverted around the busy port, causing major financial disruptions. The collapse also caused severe traffic congestion in the Baltimore area that continues to cause transportation disruptions.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation found the ship had experienced four power failures in the 12 hours before departing the Port of Baltimore. Investigators also said Maryland officials failed to update risk assessments or implement safety protocols.

A separate review concluded the bridge carried a risk of catastrophic collapse 30 times higher than comparable structures, Alnwick said

The reconstruction project is expected to cost about $2 billion and finish by 2028.

