Maryland lawmakers cracking down on third-party ticket vendors

Maryland lawmakers approved a bill last week that cracks down on predatory practices by third party ticket vendors. The bill seeks to protect consumers buying tickets on sites like Vivid Seats, StubHub and SeatGeek.

Supporters say it’s really a first in the nation, while on the federal level, the Department of Justice is planning to file an antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation.

The suit is over an alleged ticket monopoly, coming after a 2022 Ticketmaster crash that blocked "Swifties" from being able to purchase presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s "Eras Tour."

"Absolutely thrilled," were the words Merriweather Post Pavilion Spokesperson Audrey Fix Schaefer used, speaking about the bill’s passage over the phone with FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez.

The legislation calls for more vendor transparency by now requiring they provide the total cost of the ticket upfront instead of tacking-on unexpected fees at the point of sale.

Third party vendors will have to provide where the seat is actually located. The legislation also bans speculative sales.

Schaefer tells FOX 5 that was a big issue for the Columbia, Maryland outdoor venue, when they would announce an event with the intent of giving fans time to prepare. Schaefer says the venue would start seeing third party sites selling tickets for the announce dates, without actually having tickets for it yet.

"It tricks consumers into thinking that’s where they have to buy the ticket when number one, that’s not a real ticket and they run the risk of not being able to be let into the vent because it’s a fake ticket. Or, even if it turns out to be a ticket that gets them in, they could’ve just waited two days and spent $95 instead of $5,000," said Schaefer over the phone.

The bill impacts concerts, theater performances, and sporting events. It also applies to Maryland venues, not Maryland buyers purchasing tickets in other states.

There was a proposed cap on resale tickets that did not make it into the final bill passed.

Schaefer tells FOX 5 there is a measure that will have the Maryland Attorney General study ticket resales. A report is due by December 2024.

Schaefer tells FOX 5 once that study is complete, she believes it will contain enough evidence to go back and fight for the ticket resale cap to be implemented.

Once signed into law, the new protections should go into effect, starting July 1, 2024.