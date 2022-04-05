Maryland lawmakers approve $400M incentive package to keep Commanders in Prince George's County

Maryland lawmakers have approved a $400 million incentive package that they hope will keep the Washington Commanders at their current home of Prince George's County.

The package does not include building a new stadium for the team, but instead promises to build upon the already existing FedExField and make improvements.

The $400 million would go towards adding housing, restaurants, retail and other public amenities around the existing stadium. It would also include a bikeway and an elevated pedestrian bridge.

Virginia and D.C. continue to court the Commanders as well. However, Democrats controlling the Virginia Senate have proposed an incentive package about three times smaller than what Republicans in the Virginia House have approved, about a $650 million difference.

Meanwhile, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on Congress to transfer the team's long-closed RFK Stadium to D.C. so it can move forward with plans, which could include an NFL stadium, but could also mean housing and retail.

Maryland delegates are expected to discuss the incentive package more on Tuesday.