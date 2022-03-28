DC makes push for Commanders stadium as Virginia shows signs of dialing back funds

Virginia still wants to score the new Washington Commanders stadium, but there are signs they may be dialing back just how much money they're willing to spend as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is making another push for the team to come to the District.

Democrats controlling the Virginia Senate have proposed an incentive package about three times smaller than what Republicans in the Virginia House have approved, about a $650 million difference.

Experts who've been following Virginia's debate say that gap is being negotiated, while in Maryland, it's still possible the Commanders could remain in Prince George's County if they don't get a deal they like.

"It's no secret the team wants a new stadium and it's very plausible they could wind up building it right next to FedEx Field, but Governor Hogan has said Maryland will not get into a bidding war," says Bruce DePuyt with Maryland Matters.

Mayor Bowser echoed remarks from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan that she wants the Commanders' stadium, but "not at any price."

"We know what we have, and we know what we've been able to do with the Nationals stadium and the DC United stadium, but that's not really the focus of what we're talking about now," Bowser says. "What we're talking about is the District's willingness to go forward first with our money."

Bowser is calling on Congress to transfer the team's long-closed RFK Stadium to D.C. so it can move forward with plans, which could include an NFL stadium, but could also mean housing and retail.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling the General Assembly back to Richmond for a special session on Monday, April 4 to finish work on the state budget. At that time, they're expected to finalize their incentive offer to the Commanders.