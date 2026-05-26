Maryland law ends automatic adult charges for some juvenile offenders

The Brief Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a law Tuesday changing how some violent juvenile cases are handled. The measure makes it so that many cases involving teens accused of crimes such as first-degree assault, drug offenses and weapons charges will now begin in Maryland’s juvenile court system. The law does not apply to the most serious offenses, including murder, rape and carjacking, which will still be prosecuted in adult court.



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a new law Tuesday that changes how some violent juvenile defendants are charged, ending the automatic practice of charging certain 16- and 17-year-olds as adults for serious offenses.

The measure, known as the "Youth Charging Reform Act," means that many cases involving teens accused of crimes such as first-degree assault, drug offenses and weapons charges will now begin in Maryland’s juvenile court system.

The bill is part of a larger package of roughly 200 measures signed by the governor.

What they're saying:

Gov. Moore said the goal is to better support young people while improving public safety at a press event Tuesday.

"If you want to help a child, make sure they are growing up in a strong supportive family, and help the family with a strong supportive community," Moore said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore gave remarks before signing bills with Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, joined by local lawmakers and officials for the final bill signings of this year’s legislat Expand

Supporters of the bill, including Senate President Bill Ferguson, said the change ensures cases start in the appropriate court from the beginning.

"This bill will change that. It keeps cases in the right court from the start, making us safer and better for young people," Ferguson said.

However, the law does not apply to the most serious offenses, including murder, rape and carjacking, which will still be prosecuted in adult court, according to the bill text.

The other side:

Still, some prosecutors across the state are raising concerns.

Officials, including Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson argue the reform may move too quickly.

McCarthy warned that the state’s juvenile services system may not be ready for the change while speaking with FOX 5 D.C.

"One of the reservations I have about this bill is [whether] we should build those services first before we take additional violent offenders, dump them into a system that’s already overloaded, can’t service the children they already have and delays children getting services that they need," he said.

Critics also say the Department of Juvenile Services may lack the facilities and staffing needed to handle an influx of more serious juvenile cases.

What's next:

The law is set to take effect on October 1, leaving little time for the state to expand services before the changes begin.