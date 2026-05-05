Maryland launches campaign urging residents to guard against tickborne diseases

The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday launched a statewide campaign urging residents to take simple steps to protect themselves from tickborne diseases as warmer weather brings more people outdoors.

Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani said Marylanders should enjoy the state’s parks and trails while staying mindful of the risks ticks pose to people and pets.

The campaign will share weekly tips on how to prevent tick exposure and recognize early symptoms of illness.

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Lyme disease remains the most common tickborne illness in Maryland, with more than 3,000 cases reported in 2024, officials say.

Symptoms can include rash, fever, headache, joint pain and fatigue. If untreated, the disease can spread to the joints and nervous system. Health officials urge anyone who develops symptoms after possible tick exposure to contact a health care provider. Most Lyme cases can be treated with antibiotics.

Officials say the best protection is avoiding ticks and the environments where they live. Ticks prefer humid, wooded or grassy areas, including leaf litter, tall grass, shrubs and forest edges. Hikers are encouraged to stay on marked trails and walk in the center of paths.

To reduce the risk of tick bites, health officials recommend:

Using EPA‑approved insect repellents such as DEET, picaridin or IR3535

Wearing light‑colored clothing to spot ticks more easily

Wearing long sleeves and pants, and tucking pants into socks or boots

Treating clothing and gear with products containing 0.5 percent permethrin

Considering pre‑treated clothing and gear

Showering soon after coming indoors

Drying clothes on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks

Checking yourself, children and pets for ticks after outdoor activities

Talk with a veterinarian about tick protection for pets