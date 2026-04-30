What to do if your dog has a tick and how to handle it safely
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A tick on your dog can be alarming, but acting quickly and correctly can reduce the risk of disease.
What to do if your dog has a tick
According to the CDC, pets can pick up ticks outdoors and even bring them inside, where they can bite both animals and people.
Step 1: Remove the tick right away
The CDC says to remove a tick as soon as possible — waiting can increase the risk of disease.
Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to your dog’s skin as possible.
- If fine-tipped tweezers aren’t available, use regular tweezers or your fingers
- Grip the tick close to the skin to avoid squeezing its body
Pull upward with steady, even pressure.
- Do not twist or jerk the tick
- Do not crush it
If part of the tick breaks off in the skin, the CDC says the body will usually push it out naturally as the area heals. If it’s easy to remove with tweezers, you can do so — otherwise, leave it alone.
How to remove a tick using tweezers (Photo: CDC)
Step 2: Dispose of the tick safely
After removal, get rid of the tick by:
- Placing it in alcohol
- Sealing it in a container
- Wrapping it in tape
- Flushing it down the toilet
Do not crush the tick with your fingers.
01 January 2024, Brandenburg, Sieversdorf: A tick (Ixodida) has bitten into the skin of a dog and is removed with tweezers. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Avoid common mistakes
The CDC warns against methods that can make things worse, including:
- Using petroleum jelly
- Applying heat or trying to burn the tick
- Painting it with nail polish
These methods can cause the tick to stay attached longer or release harmful fluids into your dog’s skin.
What to do after removing the tick
Clean the bite area
After removal, clean your dog’s skin (and your hands) with:
- Soap and water
- Rubbing alcohol or antiseptic
Dispose of the tick safely
You can:
- Place it in alcohol
- Seal it in a container
- Flush it down the toilet
Avoid crushing it with your fingers.
Watch for symptoms
The CDC says to monitor for signs of illness in the following weeks, including:
- Fever
- Lethargy
- Loss of appetite
- Joint pain or limping
If symptoms develop, contact your veterinarian.
You may also want to save the tick in a sealed container or tape to help identify it later, according to the American Red Cross. The organization also recommends monitoring the bite area for redness, swelling, pain or discharge and contacting a veterinarian if you notice any concerns.
Why it matters
Ticks can carry diseases that affect both pets and humans, and dogs can bring ticks into the home where they may spread.
"Black-legged ticks" l L. Levin, Ph. D. 1990. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).
Prevent future ticks
Prevention is key to avoiding ticks.
- Check your dog daily, especially after being outdoors
- Use vet-recommended tick prevention products
- Avoid tall grass and wooded areas when possible
The Source: This article was written using information from the CDC.