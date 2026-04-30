What to do if your dog has a tick and how to handle it safely

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The Brief If your dog has a tick, remove it quickly using fine-tipped tweezers and steady pressure. Avoid home remedies like burning or smothering the tick, which can increase risk. After removal, clean the area and monitor your dog for signs of illness.



A tick on your dog can be alarming, but acting quickly and correctly can reduce the risk of disease.

What to do if your dog has a tick

According to the CDC, pets can pick up ticks outdoors and even bring them inside, where they can bite both animals and people.

Step 1: Remove the tick right away

The CDC says to remove a tick as soon as possible — waiting can increase the risk of disease.

Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to your dog’s skin as possible.

If fine-tipped tweezers aren’t available, use regular tweezers or your fingers

Grip the tick close to the skin to avoid squeezing its body

Pull upward with steady, even pressure.

Do not twist or jerk the tick

Do not crush it

If part of the tick breaks off in the skin, the CDC says the body will usually push it out naturally as the area heals. If it’s easy to remove with tweezers, you can do so — otherwise, leave it alone.

How to remove a tick using tweezers (Photo: CDC)

Step 2: Dispose of the tick safely

After removal, get rid of the tick by:

Placing it in alcohol

Sealing it in a container

Wrapping it in tape

Flushing it down the toilet

Do not crush the tick with your fingers.

01 January 2024, Brandenburg, Sieversdorf: A tick (Ixodida) has bitten into the skin of a dog and is removed with tweezers. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Avoid common mistakes

The CDC warns against methods that can make things worse, including:

Using petroleum jelly

Applying heat or trying to burn the tick

Painting it with nail polish

These methods can cause the tick to stay attached longer or release harmful fluids into your dog’s skin.

What to do after removing the tick

Clean the bite area

After removal, clean your dog’s skin (and your hands) with:

Soap and water

Rubbing alcohol or antiseptic

Dispose of the tick safely

You can:

Place it in alcohol

Seal it in a container

Flush it down the toilet

Avoid crushing it with your fingers.

Watch for symptoms

The CDC says to monitor for signs of illness in the following weeks, including:

Fever

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Joint pain or limping

If symptoms develop, contact your veterinarian.

You may also want to save the tick in a sealed container or tape to help identify it later, according to the American Red Cross. The organization also recommends monitoring the bite area for redness, swelling, pain or discharge and contacting a veterinarian if you notice any concerns.

Why it matters

Ticks can carry diseases that affect both pets and humans, and dogs can bring ticks into the home where they may spread.

"Black-legged ticks" l L. Levin, Ph. D. 1990. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

Prevent future ticks

Prevention is key to avoiding ticks.

Check your dog daily, especially after being outdoors

Use vet-recommended tick prevention products

Avoid tall grass and wooded areas when possible