Maryland killing spree suspect told people his brother was ‘killing people with COVID vaccines’: police

A Maryland man accused of killing three people in two counties may have been agitated about COVID-19 vaccines, multiple people told law enforcement.

According to law enforcement, Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, murdered Rebecca Reynolds, 83, in Cumberland before traveling to Howard County to kill his brother, Brian Robinette, 58, and sister-in-law Kelly Sue Robinette, 57 in their Ellicott City home.

According to arrest documents, Burnham’s mother told investigators that he wanted to confront his brother – a pharmacist – because he purportedly helped administer vaccines.

Burnham had told their mother he believed the government was poisoning people with vaccines and he "repeatedly stated, "Brian knows something!" – police say.

Investigators say a tipster alerted Maryland State Police that Burnham had arrived at his home in a red Corvette, and said that "his brother had been ‘killing people with the COVID shot’."

West Virginia State Police caught Burnham the day after he allegedly murdered his brother and sister-in-law.

He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder, as well as use of a handgun in a commission of a crime.

