Maryland man suspected in 3 homicides in 2 counties caught in West Virginia

A Maryland man who was wanted in connection with a killing spree that spanned two counties was caught in West Virginia Friday morning, according to the authorities.

Howard County police warned on Thursday that Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, of Cumberland should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Police believe Burnham murdered his brother, Brian Robinette, 58, and sister-in-law Kelly Sue Robinette, 57 in Ellicott City on Thursday.

According to law enforcement, he killed the pair after shooting 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds to death in a home in Allegany County.

They say Burnham was located around 9 a.m. on the side of the road in Davis, W. Va. next to a 2007 red Corvette he allegedly stole from his brother.

West Virginia State Police took Burnham into custody, and also recovered a gun from the vehicle.

Howard County police say Burnham is awaiting extradition from West Virginia.

They’re still investigating the case, and trying to determine what might have motivated him.

