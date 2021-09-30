Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Maryland man who allegedly killed 3 in Allegany, Howard counties

article

Police are searching for a Maryland man who allegedly murdered a person in Allegany County, stole their vehicle, and drove down to Howard County to kill two family members in Ellicott City.

According to Howard County police, Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, of Cumberland should be considered armed and dangerous.

They say Burnham shot the two family members to death in a home in the 5300 block of Kerger Road in Ellicott City.

Police believe Burnham targeted all of his victims. They have not indicated whether he might be targeting other victims.

Investigators located the stolen vehicle Burnham was driving in the Kerger Road area.

They believe he may currently be driving a 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette with a black top and tags MD/8BX5121.

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Cumberland as 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds.

Police are trying to determine whether Burnham is still in the area.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-3, 170 pounds with brown hair. Anyone who sees this suspect or vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.

