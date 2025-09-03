Maryland HS responds to video showing 'inappropriate intimate behavior on campus'

article

The Brief A Maryland high school has issued a statement in response to a video that's been circulating online that shows students engaged in inappropriate behavior on campus. The school is working with Montogomery County Public Schools' Title IX office as well as police to investigate the situation. Anyone with additional information about the video should contact the school directly.



On Wednesday, Northwest High School in Germantown, Md., issued a statement in response to a video that's been circulating online that shows students engaged in inappropriate behavior on campus.

Dig deeper:

Principal Scott Smith said that his administration is working with Montogomery County Public Schools' Title IX office as well as police to investigate the situation.

‘This type of conduct is unacceptable’

What they're saying:

"We want to be clear: this type of conduct is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our school community," Smith's statement said. "As scholars, our students are expected to demonstrate respect for themselves and others, and to uphold the standards of behavior that make Northwest a safe and supportive environment for all."

"Behavior of this nature falls short of those expectations, and we must call it out as unacceptable," Smith added.

The school has asked that any students or parents/guardians that have additional information regarding the video contact the school immediately.

"Inappropriate use of personal electronic devices and engaging in behavior that does not reflect the values of our school will not be tolerated," Smith's statement concluded. "We all share the responsibility to uphold these values and ensure that every member of the Northwest community is treated with respect and dignity."