Maryland highway worker hit and killed on I-495 while responding to crash: Police
FORESTVILLE, Md. - A Maryland highway worker was hit and killed on I-495 on Saturday while responding to another crash.
What we know:
Emergency crews responded to the inner loop of I-495 near Exit 4 in Forestville shortly before noon on Saturday. Two cars collided on the interstate, and several lanes needed to be closed while crews cleared the scene.
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According to the Maryland State Police, a worker with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration was placing cones on the highway to close the lanes while crews cleared the scene. That's when, police said, another car hit the worker.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The worker who was killed has not yet been identified, while officials work to notify the family.
The Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Maryland Department of State Police.