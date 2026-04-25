DC sets juvenile curfew zone in Navy Yard this weekend, restricting large youth gatherings

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The Brief D.C. police are establishing a juvenile curfew zone in the Navy Yard area this weekend. The zone will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Groups of nine or more minors are prohibited from gathering in the area during those hours.



D.C. police will enforce a temporary juvenile curfew zone in the Navy Yard neighborhood this weekend, targeting large youth gatherings officials say could pose safety risks.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the curfew zone under authority granted by Mayor’s Order 2026-050.

The order allows police to designate areas where large groups of youths are gathering or expected to gather in ways that could pose a risk to public safety.

The curfew zone will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26.

Where the curfew applies

The designated zone covers a portion of the Navy Yard neighborhood, bounded by:

Interstate 695 and Virginia Avenue SE from South Capitol Street to 8th Street SE (north)

8th Street SE from Virginia Avenue to the Anacostia River (east)

The Anacostia River (south)

South Capitol Street SE from the river to I-695 (west)

Chief of Police Announces Juvenile Curfew Zone (April 25, 2026)

What the rules are

Within the curfew zone, anyone under 18 is prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public places or at businesses, unless participating in certain exempt activities.

Officials did not specify what prompted the curfew zone designation.

Big picture view:

Police reminded residents that a citywide juvenile curfew remains in effect nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.